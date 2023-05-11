All these mass shootings are the responsibility of the Republicans, NRA, and supporters of AR-type of weapons. The liberals have tried to change the gun laws, such as outlawing AR-type of weapons. However, the Republicans, NRA, supporters, and the producers of AR weapons won't allow it. These folks like to hide behind the second amendment while innocent people are being slaughtered by AR weapons. Republicans, NRA, and AR gun supporters this is your problem. Do something before a family member, a friend, or another child is killed. Outlaw AR weapons.
Gregg Johnson, Banning
