In response to the article. "Beaumont wants to rein in price for ladder truck” (Friday May 5, 2023)."
My question is why the buildings that are going to require this ladder truck, e.g. warehouses, hotels etc., are not helping pay for this truck?
When I wanted to add on to my property with a second building, I was originally told that I must install a fire hydrant and truck turnaround. The cost exceeded 15k. I’m a normal citizen. Why do I have to be presented in paying for a city service as such? Why can’t these big developers and users of these buildings provide some kind of monetary support for these services (including vehicles needed to service the requirement) as part of allowing them to build here? At a bare minimum, they should fund the staff positions.
Mark Wilson, Beaumont
