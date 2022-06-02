There was about a 98 percent opposition from local residents who were against the gateway warehouse destruction of our community, which has completely changed our area in every way. Just because a warehouse was put at our doorstep certainly does not mean that it’s now just fine to put in another.
The previous Beaumont City Council objected to gateway and wrote out their opposition along with the water district, the AQMD, and the highway patrol also did not want the warehouse built. There were thousands of petition signatures turned in, over 700 letters from residents, and the largest opposition attendance from the public ever at the supervisor board meeting. All these agencies and residents from Cherry Valley, Beaumont and Calimesa objected to the county who were going to break their own county plan rules regarding zone changes. Building this monster also helps destroy property values but most of us thought elected officials would certainly listen to the people they represent. In the end ALL of us were told our desires for where we live mean absolutely nothing. Supervisor Jeffries stated, “This is not the place for a warehouse.” He was absolutely correct yet in the end, he oddly (not really) changed his mind and these five overturned everyone they are supposed to be representing. This has completely damaged anybody’s feeling that elected officials are here to do good for the people they represent. Obviously, they could care less. The highly stupid reason they give for building the monstrosity was “it will create jobs.” If anyone has any clue about warehouses, they should know and I’m sure they did, warehouses are becoming more and more automated where with many, there are NO jobs. They expect us to believe nonsense.
Now we come to the same situation where the same people are again distraught about another warehouse being put in the middle of four senior communities where it certainly does not belong with Summit Station. Add to that the huge addition of truck traffic and worse, huge amounts of truck pollution that is without question making residents breathe pollution every hour of every day. The Beaumont council absolutely knows the Solera residents have contributed greatly to the Beaumont balance sheet. It would be a major blow to everyone in Solera who have done their part to help the coffers of the Beaumont budget. We are all expecting with great hope that the Beaumont City Council is NOT equal to the self-serving board of supervisors…
Now the banning council has also refused to listen to their constituents for doing equal damage right next to Sun Lakes. They must think the traffic around there needs to be as bad as they can make it. Warehouses do not belong anywhere near housing communities. It would be expected Banning residents are that upset to not vote again for any of their council members. We sincerely have hope that the Beaumont City Council will do the proper course. They know exactly what the residents are hoping for. Do NOT let us down and help rid the negativity that everyone is now feeling about elected officials.
Pat Doherty, Cherry Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.