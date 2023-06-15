Gary Campanella seems to have free access to the Letters to the Editor column again; not too long ago in the space of six consecutive weeks he had five of his attack letters published; I responded to each with, perhaps, one letter published, if any. His comments are never original though but are gleaned from the usual propaganda published by the liberal socialist media. He now attacks Gary Hironimus claiming that the “most extreme violence in the United States comes from the political right.” Where did he get that information from? Campanella said that “According to many authorities, most extreme violence in the United States comes from the political right.” Who are these authorities? Campanella does not identify them — just a casual reference, at most. One can easily assume that his information comes from the left wing media or he just makes it up.
Campanella casually brushes aside the violence created by Black Lives Matter as well as Antifa during 2019, 2020 and 2021 during which time buildings were burned, police stations and other public buildings were attacked and burned, stores were vandalized, people died as a result of the insurrection efforts of those groups. Those actions were nothing more than real insurrection, not simple protests as claimed. It is not the political right that caused that destruction but the political left, which Campanella chooses to ignore and use the Socialist Left to spread his nonsense!
Mr. Campanella has been a strong and vocal supporter of the Left's agenda but you might think that in view of the train wreck our country has become most people would be looking ahead to November 2024 when this idiocy can be rejected. Look what has happened to us — our country is on fire! We no longer are energy independent but are begging our enemies to help us, millions are pouring across the border because of Biden, inflation is draining our pockets, our military is being taught social graces while our enemies are building their military and taught to fight. Crime is on the rise and left wing judges release criminals with no bail to return to the streets the next day and continue their criminal ways.
Wake up, America — the time to save our nation is running out! Unless we do, we, as a nation, will collapse and fall into the dustbin of history.
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
