Editor: Record Gazette:
The developer for the project called Summit Station — three warehouses with a total of over three million square feet — is requesting that an amendment be made to the city of Beaumont’s General Plan in order to allow this project to be built in an inappropriate place. In 2020, Beaumont paid over $840,000 for their most recent General Plan and emphasized its importance by stating that it will serve as a “blueprint for future planning and development in the city.” The GP will also function as a guide for the “type of community that Beaumont citizens desire” with land use and policy determinations being made within a comprehensive framework that incorporates public health, safety and quality of life considerations.
This most recent general plan was developed to be in effect for the next 20 to 30 years and its importance is clearly described in the government code that states the general plan “serves as the constitution of the local government for which it has been prepared.“ Beaumont’s General Plan goes on to state that its policies, programs, and plans are the city’s vision for the future and represents the cornerstone in long-range planning for land use and development within the city. And yet here we are — a little more than a year after approval — and a warehouse developer wants to amend the “constitution” and alter all the “blueprints” to fit this inappropriate project. Basically if this development project were to be approved, Beaumont’s city council will have arbitrarily trampled underfoot a very expensive and important document that they assured its citizens they would take seriously, and instead would allow an out of area developer to decide what our city will look like. I certainly hope that doesn’t happen.
Mary A. Daniel, Beaumont
