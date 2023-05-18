In response to Mr. Gregg Johnson blaming Republicans for all the mass shootings (RG, May 11, 2023),
Sorry, but as a Republican and a Second Amendment supporter, I am not to blame for mass shootings. What he calls “AR-type” weapons are mechanically no different than a standard ranch or hunting rifle; same action, same bullets…they just “look” scary to people like him. And to give some sorely missing perspective, they are actually used in less than 3 percent of shootings in the United States.
What really needs to be addressed is “why” people feel the need to kill others, not the tool that is used. And what has changed in the last 20-30 years is the Left’s idea that children’s self-esteem is more important than anything else. They are raising kids to believe they are special simply because they breathe. “They’re all winners!” No, they’re not. They won’t always win. In fact, they will likely lose more often than win. That’s called life, and it’s full of disappointments and failures along with successes. That’s how they learn to deal with the normal ups and downs of life. Unfortunately, too many of today’s young adults have been sheltered from disappointment or failure. And as a result, when they inevitably do experience it, they have no idea how to cope; their parents have failed to prepare them for real life. It used to be “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me”; when is the last time you heard a parent say that to their child? Now, even just words are enough to send people over the edge and resort to violence. Cyber-bullying? Using the wrong pronouns? Not enough “likes” or “followers”? Didn’t make the team? Oops, skip that last one; everybody makes the team now, right?
No, Gregg, I am not responsible for mass shootings. But if we insist on placing blame, perhaps we should look to the progressive liberals who have failed to raise adults that can accept life’s challenges without hurting others.
Gary Hironimus, Banning
