Editor, Record Gazette:
Recently, Lisa Marie Burns Schultze, wife of Banning City Manager Douglas Schultze, wrote in a Facebook column Positively Banning complaining about the current efforts to recall from office Mayor Kyle Pingree and Council Member Mary Hamlin. She stated that there was no valid reason for the recall and that a special election would be expensive.
Recall is a method for citizens/constituents to remove office holders whom they believe are not working in their best interests and are working against their interests. Recall will remove from office the offending office holders and prevent them from doing more damage without waiting for the next election cycle. Citizens/constituents have the right and the responsibility to correct matters in their community.
Banning citizens/constituents believe these two office holders are not working in the best interests of Banning. This recall would run in this fall's election without the need or cost of a special election.
So the recall proceeds, legitimately and on good grounds.
Stuart Mackenzie, Banning
