Correction
Dear editor,
I wish to make a correction to the article on Robert Meltzer in your April 7, 2023, issue.
My husband Robert Meltzer was not a co-founder of Edward-Dean Museum. Rather, he had shows of his watercolors there each year.
Edward-Dean Museum is a gem in Riverside County, and Cherry Valley-Beaumont-Banning should be proud to have it and Historic Gilman Ranch in San Gorgonio Pass.
Sincerely,
Betty Meltzer, Cedar Park, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.