Correction

Dear editor,

I wish to make a correction to the article on Robert Meltzer in your April 7, 2023, issue.

My husband Robert Meltzer was not a co-founder of Edward-Dean Museum. Rather, he had shows of his watercolors there each year.

Edward-Dean Museum is a gem in Riverside County, and Cherry Valley-Beaumont-Banning should be proud to have it and Historic Gilman Ranch in San Gorgonio Pass.

Sincerely,

Betty Meltzer, Cedar Park, Texas

