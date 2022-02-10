Dear Editor:
Public and private business policies concerning mandatory vaccines, testing, and face masking have been critical topics of conversation during the recent upsurge of COVID-19 variant infections.
To mask or not has become so touchy a subject that sometimes tempers have flared to the point of “mask hysteria” with shouts of “put up your dukes and let’s resolve this with a few punches.”
The punch line to that pugilistic approach, of course, could possibly result in a match of opponents who may need to mask fisticuff bruises so cool down mama and papa and don’t you blow your tops.
On a higher plane of human behavior and problem solving communications, let’s unmask recent Supreme Court decisions that have addressed mandatory COVID vaccines, testing, and masking policies.
According to several resources, the Supreme Court justices voted 6-3 to halt a temporary emergency Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) workplace rule mandating that employers of 100 employees or more require their employees receive COVID vaccinations or wear face coverings and undergo weekly testing.
The court ruling lifting the mandate is applicable to said large businesses that are outside of federal Medicare and Medicaid Services.
On the flip side of the coin, the justices voted 5-4 to allow a vaccination mandate for Medicare and Medicaid Service Center health care workers at federally funded health care facilities.
Regardless of the variable opinions as to whether vax or masking provides complete protection against the COVID scourge or not, many people who seek health care services as well as the health care workers themselves, appreciate the fact that high risk health care professionals are bound to a very high duty of care standard for their own welfare and that of their patients.
So when it comes to vax, booster, mask or not, I vote the high road to be thankful for the U.S. Constitutional clauses that preserve personal liberty as well as imposing a profound duty of care to mankind under God!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
