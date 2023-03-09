Dear editor,
At the Closed Session of the Banning City Council on February 28, 2023, the item 3.1 will deal with the case Fisher V. City of Banning, the case No. is Ric 1905878, a public document. As part of the many initially pandemic related delays and the subsequent numerous appeals to the judgments filed by the city of Banning; the costs have become horrendous. It seems that the city is now discussing yet another appeal to the latest judgment. At the request of the judge, the attorneys for Mr. Fisher filed their billing statements, amounting to over $1.3 million. The accumulated charges from the firms representing the city are unknown ($500,000.00 or more).
Mr. Fisher repeatedly won his case for unlawful termination, and is to be reinstalled at his former position with back pay, now amounting to four years. Mr. Fisher's civil case is still pending. It is not clear whether the city's impressive costs will be covered in part or in total by insurance or how the council will address the issue in the Closed Session.
This case is only one of the approximately 26 cases at the Municipal Court of the City of Riverside that the city has been involved in during the past four years; some of them have been very costly. All adjudicated cases are available to the public. Banning taxpayers need to know.
Frank J. Burgess, Banning
