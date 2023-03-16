Dear editor,
I am writing this to add to the letter written by Anita Lawrence. While she made several good points on the contributions made by residents of Sun Lakes community there were many more not included. Sun Lakes residents have donated tens of thousands of dollars to local charities in the 33 years that we have run our Charity Week drive.
In addition, Sun Lakers have volunteered in local schools, Child Help, hospital, animal shelter, both police departments, California Highway Patrol, Christmas Wish families and more.
One significant and expensive contribution is the railroad underpass on Highland Springs Avenue. Not many people are aware or remember that the residents of Sun Lakes paid for that underpass. Back in the 1988-89 timeframe we had several instances where emergency vehicles could not make timely responses to emergency situations because of train activity.
I know from personal experience the inconvenience of train shutdown at the crossing. My wife and I sat for two hours one early morning for a train that had parked on the tracks at the crossing. A similar situation occurred on Pennsylvania Avenue in Banning.
Fearing a serious threat or even death because of emergency vehicles stuck at the crossing, the builder of Sun Lakes (Presley Corp) and members of the Sun Lakes Master Board approached Banning and Beaumont city officials and asked for an underpass. Both cities said they did not have the resources for such an undertaking.
Later we had another medical happening and Sun Lakers met and agreed that we would take a 20-year bond and pay for the underpass ourselves. So, for the next 20 years we had our property taxes increased.
There would be no Walmart or Marketplace in Beaumont if not for the underpass. The same applies to the Sun Lakes Village stores in Banning.
In closing, the people of Banning and Beaumont should pause before making that we are not a “community of value.”
Leo Gagnon, Banning
