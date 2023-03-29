Dear editor,
After being stunned by costs reflecting the dramatic increased cost of natural gas that popped eyes in January, many local residents lowered their thermostats in February to economize on heating costs. Thus many Southern Californians were dressed up like Eskimos while Jack Frost nipped at noses inside home interiors during an unusual lengthy winter cold spell.
The prevalent rumor concerning the natural gas price escalation was that it was due to a shortage of natural gas commodity. Upon hearing that rumor a resident exclaimed, “Pinocchio!” - “I’ve read all 17 chapters of the gospel of St. Mark, and I’m writing my elected officials and demanding a hearing.” “That’s the repentant Christian Way!” responded a pastor, “because there are only 16 chapters in the gospel of St. Mark.”
Needless to say, American democracy had its way, and California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) online public hearings on March 6, and March 15, allowed natural gas vendors and consumers ample opportunity to vent tempers and present their opinions. The CPUC regulates privately owned electric and natural gas companies to serve the public interest by promoting consumer protections.
Subsequent March or April residential natural gas statements are projected to be kinder and gentler on budgets as consumers receive California Climate Credits on both monthly gas and electric statements. The Climate Credits are said to be part of California’s efforts to fight climate change, and are a result of landmark legislation called the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006 to reduce pollution.
To help offset the financial dents suffered by the economically disadvantaged, SoCalGas is also offering financial assistance via grants to assist qualified economically disadvantaged consumers recover from natural gas price escalation shockwaves.
On the brighter side of life, American democracy seems to be fueled by amazing grace!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
