Dear editor,
Two very special and influential long-time Pass area residents are about to make a lifetime change.
Mrs. Karen Roppelt Houschild and her mother Vivian Roppelt are about to retire from producing and directing stage plays her in the Pass area for over 30 years.
Over 30 years ago they produced and directed Christmas plays at Saint Kateri Catholic Church. Karen directed the plays and her mother Vivian designed and made the costumes and attires.
Karen recruited kids from Saint Kateri and some of the kids enthusiastic friends from school.
Under Karen’s direction and leadership the kids completed every phase of the play, from back stage support, stage props, stage backdrops, to singing, dancing and, of course, acting.
Every performance was a delightful and entertaining success.
Karen and Vivian moved on to Banning school district for several years, having the same success, fin and impact on the citizens of the Pass area, especially the kids.
Finally, Karen and Vivian moved on to Beaumont school district where they presented two stage plays each school year.
Karen recruited youngsters from the early school years, to young adults about to graduated from high school.
Each and every kids worked hard, followed Karen’s instructions and leadership, had lots of fun and learned many valuable life lessons. The final result was always awesome, fun and memorable.
The kids will treasure their experiences with Karen and Vivian for all their lives. They all learned some very precious life lessons and will forever love and respect Karen and Vivian.
I can truly say that Karen and Vivian have left a most positive effect on the entire Pass area, especially the kids.
Karen and Vivian will direct their final stage play “Mama Mia” at Beaumont High School theater April 19 to April 23.
We all need to thank them and wish them well and joy.
God bless them both and, as they say in the theater world, “Now is their time to get out there and break a leg.”
Lawrence Fontes, Cherry Valley
