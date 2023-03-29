Dominion's Lawsuit
In its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Dominion Voting Systems has
alleged that Fox News "recklessly disregarded the truth" and pushed the pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the Dominion voting machines. According to Dominion, Fox hosts and guests were broadcasting false claims that Dominion was rigging the election for Joe Biden by switching votes from Trump to Biden.
In Dominion's legal filings made public, Fox hosts, producers and executives knew the claims they were broadcasting about Dominion were false. A number of text messages and emails from Fox hosts show that they privately rejected the 2020 election conspiracies that they promoted on air. Fox News executive Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that Fox hosts endorsed false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.
On Jan. 4, 2021, Fox's political pundit, Tucker Carlson, sent these text messages: "We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait. I hate him passionately. There isn't really an upside to Trump. Trump is a demonic force, a destroyer."
The false claims of election fraud advanced by Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani were considered "crazy and insane" by Fox hosts and executives. Fox News knew the Dominion stuff was total BS.
According to Dominion's court filings, "Yet despite knowing the truth, Fox spread and endorsed the outlandish voter fraud claims about Dominion, even as it internally recognized the lies as crazy, absurd and reckless."
Fox News is not a news organization. According to the L.A. Times, "the network and its stars were spooked by dipping ratings after the election and feared their audience might switch to other right-wing networks.”
Fox is a bunch of liars whose hosts tell their viewers what they want to hear.
A Press-Enterprise editorial on March 8, 2023 concluded, "Fox shamefully imperiled our democracy in its zest for ratings."
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.