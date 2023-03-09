A lack of transparency became an issue at Tuesday’s [Feb. 28] 4 p.m. meeting of the Banning City Council regarding the city of Banning’s considered annexation of the Banning Bench. Very few residents, and even council members, were given only a four-day notice of this workshop.
The city was well prepared with City Manager Mr. Doug Schulze and Community Development Director Mr. Adam Rush. However, they did a less than adequate job explaining the city’s plan to the Banning Bench residents.
Mr. Rush tried to say that the resident of the bench had asked to be annexed because they have properties, which they would like to develop. The fact is that they will be able to purchase meters and develop properties when Southern California Edison completes restructuring of the flume, the only direct source of water for the Banning Bench. Annexation will not speed up this process.
Mr. Schulze implied that the city does not generate tax benefits from the bench. That is partially true. It is also true that the bench receives limited to no services from the city. An exception is that we both benefit from working on the flume and, if I’m not mistake, give tax monies to Banning schools and hospital.
The meeting was well attended by about 75 bench residents, even with very limited notification and at a 4 p.m. time, during a working day when many could not attend.
Mr. Larry Ellis, president of the Banning Bench Community of Interest, and Mrs. Julie Hutchinson, president of the Banning Mutual Water Company, even on short notice were able to express the collective views of the bench residents, present as well as past history and present situation of the bench and flume.
Many residents gave strong opposition to the plan to annex the bench. Three council members felt blindsided by the lack of timely notification of this meeting. One member then stated that the bench should be left alone to live the lifestyle they have chosen. Mayor Alberto Sanchez was noncommittal.
The flume has been an ongoing topic of discussion for the Banning Bench and the city of Banning for many years, hindered by entities such as SCE and the Forest Service. Now repairs are underway and there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Let the bench residents finally see some reward for their efforts and large sums of money spent over these many years. Please leave us alone to remain one of the few rural areas with space for children to play and animals to thrive, not another community of rooftops.
The city has its own city issues to deal with. Perhaps they need to spend more time within their boundaries. Please drop this idea of annexation and do your best not to blindside us in the future. Let the bench deal with its own problems. We have faith in ourselves and we’d like to have this kind of faith in you, the city of Banning. Let’s just remain good partners and work on our mutual water issues together.
Richard Simmons, Banning Bench
