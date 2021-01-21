Dear Editor,
This letter was written on Jan. 19, under the unusual circumstances of an electricity outage in our community. Extremely fierce winds that have toppled trees and branches and sent debris furiously whirling into the air are considered hazardous to electrical service equipment, which the service provider has shut down as a fire safety precaution. Thus, the light that is cast upon my writing tablet radiates from a solar lamp imported from the garden to serve as interior lighting. Gusts of high velocity winds shudder the pitch-blackness of the night in a neighborhood usually bejeweled with sparkling residential lighting. The mighty wind gusts are an awesome reminder of man’s subservience to a Sovereign Creator.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to remind us of the importance of wearing facial masks as well as being mindful of other health protection measures even as a vaccination process has begun in California to hopefully contain the virus.
And on Jan. 20, president-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., is to take the oath of presidential office to dutifully uphold the constitutional law of the land under God. It is said that immigration reform is a Biden political issue.
For Californians and all Americans, border security control is more than a political issue; it is a health, safety and national security issue especially in light of COVID-19.
Moreover, scientific research has proven that CO2 and other greenhouse gases have affected the climate for well over 100 years, making droughts longer and more frequent since 1900.
Although California has somewhat recovered from the drought of 2011-2017, it is purported that California’s groundwater is being pumped faster than it can be naturally replenished.
Conservation water agreements between Mexico and the U.S. concerning the Rio Grande and Colorado Rivers as well as border security control measures represent a common bond between the neighboring countries. Former presidents George W. Bush, Obama, and Trump were concerned with immigration reform and heightened border security control, which is said to have restricted illegal contraband – thus encouraging honesty as well as human welfare protection.
Taking an oath on the bible is part of the presidential inauguration tradition; living what is written on the holy pages is a lamp to the feet, and a light to our paths that guides our national security and is respectful of the common brotherhood of mankind. America can be blessed with more of that “soular” lighting available to anyone who seeks that saving grace!
