To the Editor:
Friends of Banning Library wish to congratulate fellow board member Bea Smith on receiving the California League of Middle Schools Educator of the Year Award.
We applaud Bea for her outstanding contributions to Nicolet Middle School and the Banning School District. Her dedication and accomplishments are unparalleled.
She’s an exceptional teacher and a tireless advocate for her students.
Linda Page
Friends of Banning Library, Banning
