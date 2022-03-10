Dear Editor:
Millions of people world-wide have embraced the beginning of the Christian Lenten season with penitence and hope for world peace as the Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens international security.
Prayer vigils and anti-war protests encircle the globe to comfort those fleeing the evil devastation that has traumatized surviving refugees – children holding a beloved pet in their arms, some holding back tears while others weep openly with the anguished pain of their separation from families or the unbearable loss of a family member cruelly compounded by displacement or destruction of homes laboriously created as sanctuaries of rest.
Memories of other horrible tyrannical regimes that made life unbearable for millions of people surface in the minds of those who endured and survived atrocities during their lifetimes.
Written in stone are their personal testimonies and those of historical survivors such as Admiral Jeremiah Denton, Dave Roever (Purple Heart, Viet Nam), and Corrie ten Boom (Germany) that inspire spiritual enlightenment and unstoppable faith in God.
The 1989 Fall of the Berlin Wall (Germany) that divided the Soviet communist eastern sector from the more prosperous American Allied western sector after WWII, vividly demonstrates the success of diplomatic negotiations and cultural exchange programs initiated by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and then Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that began at the Geneva Summit in 1985.
By October, 1990, the tyrannical communist regime collapsed under the reunification of East and West Germany.
Some dismantled Berlin wall segments painted with artistic motifs were put up for auction in Berlin and Monte Carlo.
Today, an artistic section of the wall stands at the Reagan Presidential Library, Simi Valley, California as a staunch tribute to individual liberty under God.
Prayer is an individual liberty. This past weekend after Ash Wednesday, the Holy Land prayer vigil at Lourdes, France was dedicated to the Holy Rosary Glorious Mysteries on behalf of Ukraine and world peace. Each of the five glorious mysteries is based on rock-solid Judeo-Christian scriptures that offer a better solution of healing and hope than nuclear ashes!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
