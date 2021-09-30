Dear Editor:
Rising up from the dust of sun parched mesas or from the mist of ocean spray or from verdant fields on the brink of harvest, a time-honored exhortation rings with truth: “Under all is the land.
Upon its wise utilization and widely allocated ownership depend the survival and growth of free institutions and of our civilization.”
The large-scale dislocations of people currently migrating to America are challenging America’s resources, land use management, a pandemic affected society, and courageous border patrol security as perhaps never before.
The 1951 Geneva Convention is the main international instrument of refugee law.
The influx of refugees must be closely monitored to mitigate homelessness and offer programs for refugees to become happy, responsible and productive members of society rather than adding to the current number of homeless persons already on the streets throughout America.
Many factors can induce large-scale dislocations of people such as violence,
climate changes such as drought that affect agricultural production and livelihood, other extreme economic hardship, or wretched political dysfunction such as occurred in Venezuela.
The approximate 6,000 refugees who recently fled Afghanistan and are housed in row after row of temporary tent accommodations built by the Air Force at the Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany speak louder than words of America’s humanity to man.
A reputed approximate 3,000 more such refugees have temporary lodging at the nearby U.S. Rhine Ordinance Barracks to keep families and individuals that include parentless minors off the streets.
According to the California Department of Housing Community Development, (CDHCD) homelessness in California is an ongoing and growing crisis.
Many individuals and families are without permanent housing due to a lack of affordable housing.
Compounding the crisis is a lack of job training and social services to treat mental illness, physical disabilities, substance abuse or domestic violence.
There is a clear need for social programs and wise land use management that allows construction of emergency shelters and residential housing units to end chronic homelessness.
Land-lease and rent caps, especially for seniors whose golden years are sparse of gold, can help stretch fixed income budgets.
The CDHCD is a valuable informational resource for landlords and tenants.
The opening paragraph quote of this letter referring to the wise utilization of land use is from the Code of Ethics Preamble of the National Association of Realtors.
That Code of Ethics also contains a pristine golden rule Christian love precept: “Whatsoever ye would that others should do to you, do ye even so to them.”
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
