Dear editor,
I wanted to see if you could give recognition to Tara Marsh at Starbucks in Banning.
Myself and a few other staff members here in the E.R. wanted to order Starbucks on the app and it would not let us. I then called to see how I could order and pick up. I spoke to Tara to place our order and she said, “we are closed at 6 p.m. today, but I am going to fill your order and drop it off on my way home from work.”
I then asked how we would pay and she would not let us pay for it. She brought us coffee and added pastries for us. We would just like to share with everyone the kindness people have given us during this crisis.
Thanks,
Amber Westbrook Rn
Rachel Doyle RN
Bryan Montes RN
Dr. Witkos MD
