I went to pick up an order at the store last weekend and about a dozen people were there. All but me and two others — a young mother and her daughter — did not have masks on (the owner did not have a mask either). I went up to the mother and said, “Thank you for keeping us safe.”
That is what we ought to say to anyone we see wearing a mask: Thank you for keeping us safe.” I pray for those who find wearing masks and social distancing too inconvenient.
Steve Mehlman, Beaumont
