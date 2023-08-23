Aug. 17, 2023
This is being written by a pet parent for “Ruggy,” a beautiful calico kitten who was bottle-fed after rescue. Ruggy has a most unique personality and tries to “talk.” Ruggy wants people to understand that cats and animals have feelings just as people have emotions and feelings. Here is Ruggy’s message.
Some people think that cats and dogs do not have feelings — that is an ugly myth because all animals have feelings. That is why after the terrible loss of my cat friend “Jeff,” I am feeling so sad.
Jeff was named after the worker who saw my injured friend staggering from beneath the rubble of a boarded home that was demolished by earthmoving equipment. Jeff was terrified when he heard the thunderous roar of what could have been a jet aircraft soaring above the residential acreage of land converted to commercial zoning. Jeff darted for cover toward what seemed to be a place of safety. The irony is that the boarded home where Jeff sought refuge had become a burnt out drug meth lab targeted for demolition. So sad that the druggies had not learned to “Just Say No to Drugs.”
Somehow Jeff survived the avalanche of debris and crawled out from under the rubble.
My pet parent learned of Jeff’s injury and drove miles to rescue him, but sadly, he was too badly injured and left this world while travelling for veterinary care.
Jeff was only one of a dozen feral, stray or abandoned cats that hung out in the yard of the dilapidated home. He and his friends survived on rodents and neighbors who took pity on the cat community. One cat can humanely capture quite a few rodents and they are more merciful than rodent glue traps. Towser, a longhaired tortoiseshell cat, who lived in Scotland (1963–87), is reputed as the world’s record-breaking rodent-remover of more than 28,000 rodents.
Some of Jeff’s neighbors and the homeless people who sought shelter in the boarded homes appreciated the rodent control and showed their appreciation by providing food and water to the cat community.
But Jeff and friends needed more than food and water — some of them had been injured or had health issues and needed veterinary care. Without the veterinary surgical procedure of spaying (female cat reproductive sterility) or neutering (male cat reproductive sterility) the cat population exploded from a dozen to more than two dozen cats. However, the ravages of malnutrition and lack of veterinary care then tapered the cat community population to less than a dozen cats. But help was on the way as rescue efforts were initiated to save the cat community.
Thanks to the generosity of a humane charitable 501(c) (3) animal welfare organization known as Best Friends Animal Society based in Kanab, Utah (with satellite offices across America), my pet parent learned that the Best Friends organization had provided a grant to California’s Riverside Animal Shelter. The gift funded the capture of feral cats by volunteer workers who delivered captured feral cats to the shelter for surgical spay or neuter services, vaccinations and subsequent release. Best Friends Animal Society can be contacted at info@bestfriends.org or phone at 435-644-2001.
Because the former residential area had been marked for demolition, the return of the demolition-area rescued cats to their same environment was unsafe and alternative loving care was necessary. Their release to an animal shelter was not an option, as most animal shelters aren’t able to handle a high level of cat intake, and cats account for roughly two of every three animals dying in U.S. shelters.
Best Friends Animal Society has a ‘Save Them All’ mission to save animals from needless death, and with loving motivation, the generosity of caring people can help finance this mission through individual contributions. The Best Friends network offers special re-homing resources for homeless animals.
There is also help for homeless victims of substance abuse who are open to rehabilitation. During the Reagan administration in the 1980s President Ronald and Nancy Reagan presented a powerful “Just Say No to Drugs” message entitled “Address to the Nation on Drug Abuse Campaign,” Sept. 14, 1986. The timeless video can be Googled online. The poignant inspirational message of First Lady Nancy Reagan to young people and parents is as uplifting today as it was then. Cheers to the history-packed Reagan Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif. Now is the time to take a stand and save lives!
A most loving purpose in life is to save the life of a human being or animal. The evils of cruelty, abuse and neglect impede the flowing streams of God’s lifesaving love that nurtures the soul.
Understanding feelings opens the heart to understanding the transforming power of God’s love. To love God, your neighbor and yourself is to accept and understand the joy of God’s love that blesses the soul with peace!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
