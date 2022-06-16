Thank you for trying to “cover” this disadvantaged town/city.
You certainly have tried to be fair and objective, especially with the current Banning management team. It cannot be easy working with the current city council nor our city manager, Doug Schulze. I would suppose that if you want any “access to stories about Banning,” you must walk a fine line.
Doug Schulze and Lisa have become a domineering annoyance to the real truth about the “true warehouse story” for Banning. Add to this the Adam Warehouse annoyance from Fontana and you may see the difficulty.
Banning hired a city manager from Washington, apparently without doing due diligence... Banning citizens elected a person to the city council who promised to represent her constituents - but - voted to approve a warehouse situation well within a “sensitive adult area” before she voted “No” at a city council meeting.
Has Banning become Bell, Calif.?
There needs to be full accountability as to who knew what - and - when did they know what was rolling down the highway!
Add to the Banning debacle is the lack of accountability to the west of Banning - Beaumont. Our neighbor did not do the proper planning for the needed infrastructure for added traffic caused by the additional development/both residential and retail. Depending on who you talk to, Beaumont never really paid for the railroad overpass either. The traffic congestion is horrendous because of the lack of lighting control. There have been various stories as to who actually controls the flow of traffic through the intersections of First and Second streets.
Back to Banning though. There is no pride in our city whatsoever!
I am guessing that Banning has about 20 percent of “absent” landlord properties. The “actual owners” do not care about maintenance, but neither do the renters. I discovered this while volunteering for Habitat For Humanity some years ago.
Just drive along Highway 10 and think - I am a potential Banning businessperson.
Boy I would like to call Banning my new business home! There is junk all along the highway, not to mention homeless encampment #2 by Hargrave.
It has been explained that there are some cities south of Banning providing a one way bus ticket to “Banning’s piece of heaven” for those less fortunate.
Now, add to this a SLCC planning volunteer who actually voted for the “new and improved” Banning with warehousing, you have a winning combination. I cannot image what “they” are thinking.
Banning had enough problems without adding incompetence and aggressive city management problems.
It is the voters responsibility to elect competent city council representatives who will vote the proper way for Banning residents!
Who else has hidden agendas to make financial “killings” while killing their own residents with truck exhaust?
Charlie Friese, Banning
