I would like to add my two cents to the letters of R.S. Bibbo and Ira Pray in [June 2, 2023] paper.
First, the radical left runs everything in this country. They have burrowed into all federal departments, they run education, they run all big blue cities (which are literally falling apart), they run our justice department and FBI, they run big tech, they run the mainstream media, they even run elementary schools. They have spent decades achieving this.
Crime is rampant, inflation is out of control, our energy prices are sky high (we now rely on foreign enemies for oil), the things taught to young kids have no balance and are sickening… the media are full of mistruths and are failing to provide context or information that doesn't support the radical left. Race baiting is everywhere, stores are hurting/closing, restaurants are hurting — no one can afford extras after they are done food shopping. Retail chains are closing stores due to failing sales and rampant crime and theft. The radical left prosecutors let criminals back on the streets practically immediately. Crimes are often not prosecuted. Inner city kids are stuck in horrific, chaotic schools with zero discipline. In fact, public schools in general have no discipline now, not just inner city schools. There are many activist teachers doing their best to produce radical kids. School choice is not allowed in blue states. School choice is the policy in Florida, and the kids there are learning and have good test scores. The COVID shutdowns did so much harm to kids, and now all the millions of illegals allowed in through our open borders will be enrolling their non-English-speaking children in our schools, making them even more chaotic…
One of the left's ways of accomplishing their goals is through division and hate. Notice our president degrades half the population as “MAGA,” as though they are all worse than rapists/murderers, who are just normal everyday people who love our country and were raised with conservative values of hard work and self-reliance. “MAGA” people simply want common sense in government, want old-fashioned American values upheld, just want to live and let live without being labeled “domestic terrorists” or worse. The media is purposely contributing to this. We are half the country, if not more. We are just going to work and bringing up kids, etc., trying to get by like everyone else…
And notice there are zero consequences due to the corruption at the very top. We used to be a nation of equal justice. That is gone. Our Constitution is not being followed. If it were, those in power would be enforcing immigration laws instead of inviting/escorting them in and providing them shelter, food, clothing, money and cell phones. And our veterans are being kicked out to make room for the immigrants. There isn’t a custom, rule or law that the left obeys. They flaunt their ability to get away with anything…
We won’t know what we’ve got until it’s gone, sadly. And it looks to me like it's almost gone. Many of us are in fear of speaking out now. Our very freedom of speech is attacked, or we are marginalized as racists, bigots, homophobes or worse. My heart breaks for this beautiful country as it is being destroyed before our very eyes. Our culture is so ugly as to be unrecognizable.
Louise Sultana
Banning
