Some years back I wrote to the United Nations for a copy of Agenda 21. When I read it it was alarming to say the least. The United Nations proposal for this century was to “rewild” the planet, because of “climate change.”
That rewilding was to take the form of removing all rights to private ownership of land, housing humanity in warehouses, (because, after all, humans have caused the so-called climate crisis), and letting the animals take over all nature again. That was just part of the plan. When I shared the news with an acquaintance at a Benchers meeting, he snorted and said, “Sounds like a conspiracy theory to me!”
It wasn’t long after that when a woman from the government, while trying to remove our water rights on the Bench, said that we had to remove the flume because we had to “rewild” the area.
What did you hear Kraus Schwab say at the World Economic Forum? “You will own nothing and you will be happy.”
What do you see growing up around you? Warehouse after warehouse, after warehouse. How much attention is being paid to the desires of citizens who argue against such progress? Warehouses? Ghettos? Conspiracy theories? The United Nations agenda is now Agenda 2030. Download it and see the current plan.
Ruth Rutherford, Banning
