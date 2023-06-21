Gary Campanella is on a roll lately, attacking anyone who dares to point the finger for violence at those who are actually perpetrating it.
His oft-repeated anecdote from the Anti Defamation League (about as nonpartisan as BLM) is actually amusing. He keeps repeating that they have documented 450 killings over the last decade, 75 percent by right wing extremists. Okay, so let's look at those numbers, shall we? Seventy-five percent of 450 is 338 (rounded up for his benefit). In 10 years, that's 34 per year (rounded up, again for his benefit). Nationwide, less than 1 per state per year. I guess it has escaped Mr. Campanella's notice that significantly more people than that are shot every single weekend just in Chicago. And Detroit. LA. San Francisco. Philadelphia... And I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess that few, if any, of those shooters are "right wing extremists."
As for CRT, it is indeed being taught in our schools, either subtlety or openly, at every grade level, and it does indeed instill in children the idea that they are either oppressed or oppressors based on their skin color alone. That can only result in more hate. But wait…since my children are mixed race, are they oppressors or are they oppressed? Are they supposed to hate themselves? Maybe, instead, they should actually be proud to live in a country that gives them more freedom and opportunity than any other nation on earth, regardless of their skin color. Is it perfect? No, certainly not. But is it inherently racist and evil? No, certainly not.
I would challenge Mr. Campanella to turn off his left-wing media misinformation sources, and simply go outside occasionally to look around at what is really happening to this country. Until then his opinions are, to use his very own words, "inappropriate, unreasonable, and illogical."
Gary Hironimus, Banning
