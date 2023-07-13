Mr. Campanella is the perfect example of 1 Corinthians 1:19, "I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, the intelligence of the intelligent. I will frustrate."
Mr. Campanella is living in a left wing bubble, oblivious to the intentional destruction of our country and the indoctrination of our children. The U.S.A. is imploding at the intentional direction of the current regime of our precious home, and he and his ilk are contributors to our downfall.
Most conservatives don't want a minority of sexual freedom believers dictating our lives. We don't want the government teaching our children to hate their country, to encourage racism, nor to be introduced to bizarre sexual information. We want the freedom to disagree without the fear of persecution. We want the police and the courts to arrest and charge thieves and rioters. We want the border controlled. We want leadership that will strengthen our security and keep us out of wars.
Mr. Campanella, it's your facts that are skewed. Why don't you take a trip to New York, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Atlanta ... see the shuttered stores, see the homeless lining the streets. See the burned out buildings. Look at your IRA, your grocery bill, your car's gas price. Leftwing philosophy is not a nation builder but a destruction of nations.
But we should forget all that is seriously wrong and concentrate on climate and viruses. This is called diversion. Take the peoples' minds off the serious stuff.
Did you know your party supports naked men riding bicycles in a Seattle Pride parade? What in God's name have we come to?
Sharon Waitman, Beaumont
