My husband and I moved to Beaumont two years ago. We enjoy living here. Friendly people, nice weather and the mountain views are beautiful in the winter! We're a retired couple who enjoy going out to eat breakfast, lunch or dinner whenever we feel like it. We've noticed there aren't many choices on the North side of Beaumont. Seems like most of the shopping and restaurants are located on the south side of town. May I suggest a few stores and eateries other than the ones that we have to choose from on the north side of the 'tracks' so to speak?! Here you go: Super Target, Marie Callenders Restaurant, KFC, McDonalds', Panda Express, In-n-Out, Taco Bell, I Hop Restaurant, Jack In The Box, Olive Garden, Sees' Candy Shop. Yum! My mouth is watering at all these choices already! LOL!
Thank you and please let me know if there's a specific person or office to contact
about my suggestions if my letter just dies here. Hope everyone stays safe and healthy.
Josie Muniz, Beaumont
