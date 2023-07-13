Record Gazette editor,
There was a disturbing incident at the Banning City Council Meeting on 27 June 2023. Mayor Sanchez and Mayor Pro Tem Wallace attacked the character of Council Member Flynn. They claimed that she disparaged other council members and the city during a conversation with Palm Desert Mayor Pro Tem Quintanilla.
Quintanilla then emailed her account of this private conversation to Mayor Pro Tem Wallace and the Banning City Council.
After receiving a copy of Quintanilla's email, Council Member Flynn wrote a memo to correct Quintanilla's statements. Council Member Flynn stated that the meeting was private and not part of an official conference. She also pointed out some errors that Quintanilla made in her email, including the allegations later used by Sanchez and Wallace to justify their public attack. Flynn said that she had not disparaged the Banning City Council members.
This should have ended the incident.
Instead, Mayor Sanchez and Mayor Pro Tem Wallace brought this up in public at the council meeting. The purpose of this was part of their continual attempts to disparage, to discredit and to embarrass Council Member Flynn and attack her character.
There ensued a complete distraction from the council agenda. Only Council Member Gonzalez acted to end the political attacks on Council Member Flynn and to return the council to its purpose, city business.
The petty vindictiveness of Mayor Sanchez and Mayor Pro Tem embarrassed themselves and the city of Banning with this disgraceful spectacle.
Can we trust these two to lead our city? The ensuing comments made by the citizens of Banning during the meeting suggest not.
Thank you,
Stuart MacKenzie, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.