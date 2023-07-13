Recently, Scott Hamre sent a contribution lauding a group of high school students who act as Best Buddies. He indicated that these young students are helping prepare themselves as well as others as leaders for the future. While I never, EVER, thought I would agree with Mr. Hamre on anything, I totally agree with him now (Ughh). Children are our future and if they have no future than neither do we. The children are our children, not the socialists’ or communists’. We should determine what they are taught, not the government. They need only the three RRR's to be taught, not this nonsense being taught by the left wing now. Children like Best Buddies leading other children will go a long way in turning back the efforts of those who, like lemmings, follow the socialist nonsense until they go over the cliff.
Mr. Hamre hit the nail right on the head; it is children who will save us provided we fight those who are attempting to destroy our nation as we know it by stealing the minds of children. (Perhaps in Mr. Hamre's mind there is a sliver of light, which might mean he's beginning to see the folly of the left - one can only hope. If so, perhaps we will bend an elbow together). We must stand together and make our voices heard.
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
