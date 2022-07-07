To the editor,
I must respectfully disagree with statements made by Lisa Weeks in the Record Gazette July 1, 2022. Lisa stated that, "Most everyone would argue the right of reproductive choice."
That is misleading and not true.
I am sad to admit that pro-choice advocates are in the majority at this time, but certainly not most everyone is pro-choice.
Tens of millions of conservative Christian Republicans are pro-life and would argue that when two or more human lives are involved or at stake the choice of life or death of the unborn should no longer solely or exclusively belong to the expectant mother.
It is not just a Christian belief. It is a scientific and biological fact that human life is created or begins at the moment of conception. The Democrats are always saying follow the science, but obviously refuse to do so on this human life or death issue.
Lisa also stated, “I would argue it is both a right and a privilege.”
Again, I respectfully disagree.
It is not a God given or Constitutional right for a pregnant female to destroy the new human life in her womb without a legitimate or justifiable reason. It is not even a human right as abortion is extremely inhumane.
I do agree with Lisa that it is a privilege and an opportunity for an expectant mother to give life.
Ira Pray, Beaumont
