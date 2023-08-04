Recently, Betty Cocchini's contribution to this column attacked the prior administration on several levels. The attack, in reality, smelled of the left wing socialist script. Among other things she blamed them for climate change because of tax reductions on corporations (which went to the people as well). Climate change is evolutionary; there is little we can do to reverse nature. She said that the Biden administration "passed the American Rescue Plan, which gave $30 billion dollars to ensure sufficient equipment and protective gear and that it also helped our lives during the epidemic." She failed to mention that Biden added $30 billion dollars to the national debt for unnecessary steps taken, which in no way helped our lives during the epidemic. The Center For Disease Control was shown to be totally wrong in their approach to the problem. Wearing masks helped in no way while closing schools made matters far worse. The steps taken show the socialist plan of complete control of the masses.
What we need is an American Rescue Plan which will rescue the nation from the terrible tragedy we are experiencing under the evil guidance of Biden, the modern day version of Benedict Arnold. Look around you, Cocchini, where are we better off? Tell me what you think of an open border letting millions of illegals in, inflation up substantially from the "prior administration," crime soaring while liberal district attorneys refuse to prosecute criminals, criminals walking out of stores with baskets full of merchandise, no bail for criminals who are out of jail the next day and repeat their crimes and the list goes on. Biden's promises of a better life are made of smoke coupled with illusion.
Where, Cocchini, are we better off? Are you willing to take a walk on a dark street at night?
R.S. Bibbo, Banning
