The recent judicial decision of the Honorable U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling that has stood for nearly 50 years has prioritized and renewed a deep respect for the sanctity and unique dignity of human life at every phase of human development from the womb to the tomb.
A supreme defense of the unborn is on equal footing with the defense of every woman who has suffered criminal sexual abuse or whose life is jeopardized by an unplanned pregnancy. The fulcrum of justice should and can protect a preborn child’s right to life that is a gift from the Creator of life. A woman has a right to be protected from the consequences of criminal abuse that perverts the gift or when her life is at risk. Ergo, in such circumstances, a woman and the preborn child share Equal Rights to life, but on a case-by-case scenario balanced by mercy or sacrifice tempered with love. This should be the woman’s decision. Unjustified abortion on demand cannot be a constitutional liberty because it aborts the formation of a protected human life.
A study of human embryonic development is an incredible investigation into the miracle of life – it is scientifically documented that no two persons have the same fingerprints – what a remarkable and amazing stamp of unique individuality that begins at approximately 10.5 weeks of life within the womb although a rare genetic mutation can prevent fingerprint formation. The very thought of the grace of unique individuality humbles the soul.
Studies of the Holy Scriptures support the awesomely unique value of human life attributed to the Creator God revered in the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776. Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness come to full bloom in the light of conscience. The universal prayer in the Gospel of Saint Matthew, Chapter 6:9-13 is enlightening.
May our decisions during this journey of life give rise to a kinder, gentler and more humane America that inspires profound respect for human life!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
