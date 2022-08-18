About two years ago I took a long look at the exterior of the Beaumont Post Office and was disappointed that it looked like a gray-colored abandoned building. The plants were dead or non-existing. In dirt-packed flower beds where some sprinkler heads that leaked water and promoted algae growth.
In addition, all the handicapped logo and curbing were chipped faded or void of any remaining signage.
I decided to try and attempt to see if something could be done to beautify our community post office. So, first I recalled that as a Boy Scout in my youth certain merit badges required time for volunteer to community service. I made contact with a local Boy Scout leader, explained my desire to cleanup the post office and expressed the need for help. He said if you get the okay he assured me he had the boys who could help.
Next I contacted a local plant nursery and they also said they would donate the plants and help with plant selection.
Now here is where the frustration started, I went to the post office six different times each time leaving my name and phone number for the postmaster to call me. Each time I was assured she would. In between my leaving my name and number locally I called the congressman for this district, I called the U.S. postmaster general’s office in Washington D.C., I called the federal senate representative’s office and not a single one ever returned my calls. I finally returned to the Beaumont post office and was told the postmaster would speak with me on the phone.
She said she could not allow any painting as the building was leased and has been for over 25 years and permission would have to be authorized by the owner. I asked if she could provide the name and phone contact and I would seek permission to repaint the curbing, handicap parking and other portions needing repair and replant the dead and missing plants and shrubs. She assured me she would call back with the needed information.
After weeks of no contact I finally reached out to the post office and was told she had retired.
I started again with the acting postmaster and fell into the same bureaucratic merry go round for months. Then I lucked out on a follow up visit and connected with the newly appointed postmaster at the Beaumont post office. Turns out he was one of the supervisors who promised numerous times to connect me with the previous postmaster. After going through the details of the whole project with him he assured me would seek authorization from his superiors. Nothing ever happened.
It saddens me that a prominent building in our town that flies our flag looks so unkempt and drab when nothing on their part would have required any funds or work effort, just a willingness to say “yes” and enjoy with pride the results. So today I challenge you to drive by and look at our sad post office building, and you’ll know why.
Vince Sternjacob, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.