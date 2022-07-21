Dear editor,
The last two weeks there has been an article about the imposed user tax for utilities. Nowhere in either article does it indicate what happens once the tax is imposed. This is exactly how they are going to sell it to the voters. It is all smoke and mirrors. The city has been trying to get their hands on this money for years. The only way they can do it legally is by a vote. The only way to get it passed the voters is to be vague in its description.
Here is how it works. The parks department has a $600,000 budget. Obviously, that has not been enough as our parks are in need of repairs. The first thing that happens is the city will remove those $600,000 and put in in the general fund so they can use it at will. Then they will replace that money with the new tax money, which will generate an estimated $2 million. The parks will only get the $600,000 that they took. Then the other $1.4 million goes into the general fund to be spent at will. This results in a $2 million slush fund for the city to spend as they see fit. Now the parks have taken a back seat all these years what makes people think it will be any different with new non-designated money?
The initiative is also going to ask for a one-time lump sum transfer (amount to be determined). This lump sum also goes to general fund to be spent at will. I was led to believe it’s a one-time transfer but will not be surprised if they slip the word annual in there before it hits the ballot. This will be based on the gross usage of utilities. The citizens of Banning own the electric department. It is not supposed to be a for profit situation. They have over charged us for years, enough to amass millions in a reserve account. This they tout is for future expatiation and to cover emergencies. If they base the lump sum transfer on the gross and not on the reserve. We will no longer have a reserve to spend on expansion. When that becomes necessary you can look for another ballot measure.
So, this move is to get their hands on that money with no strings attached and pad the general fund. Sure, you might get a new toilet or fountain in a park here and there but once that money hits the general fund, they will find other ways to use it. So bottom line they want to charge you more on a commodity that we have been already paying too much for then roll all that money into the general fund so it can be spent at will. Does anyone else see something wrong with this picture?
John Hagen, Banning
