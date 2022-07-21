Gary Campanella has been on a roll lately, with several rambling (and mostly hyperbole) letters attacking Christians and conservative values. There is so much wrong with his writings that I won't even bother to address most of it, but I certainly got a laugh out of his second to last paragraph last week.
He claims that, "Christian Nationalism's message of violence, theocracy, and oppression is contrary to Jesus' teachings."
The statement is puzzling considering the fact that the vast majority of violence and oppression in this country over the past 5-plus years has been perpetrated almost exclusively by the Left.
Gary Hironimus, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.