Dear editor,
It’s been quite some time since opinion letters to the Record Gazette from [readers] portraying President Trump as the Antichrist were appearing on a regular basis, and the now moribund narrative is back with an exhortation to “wake up.” Maybe a little trip to the progressive past might illustrate who needs to wake up.
In the early 1970s, an obscure, far left ethnic nationalist political party, Partido la Raza Unida took over the governments of Chrystal City and the surrounding Zavala County in Texas.
Being the monopolists far leftists are, they “owned” all the local legislative, law enforcement and judicial offices as well as other government and non-governmental organizations such as education and local utilities and local and nationwide businesses in the county, such as agriculture, packinghouses and canneries were under their one-way governmental thumb.
It collapsed due to human nature, local party infighting, local lawsuits, and the fact that the local Latino population got what they wanted – a say in their local government – which, after being won, I believe was largely monopolized and negated by La Raza Unida agenda...
Fifty years later, in 2022, Texas counties comprising the formerly deep blue Texas 28th Congressional District neighboring Zavala County severely pummeled the far left challenger in a South Texas Democratic Party primary election against incumbent Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar. The Congressman hit his challenger for being open borders and against oil and gas jobs. Cuellar is “pro life” and for second amendment rights. He further ran on other issues, which he says are important to his constituents, which are being ignored by the far left which is oblivious to local reality.
Nationally the Democrat Party currently has the House of Representatives, a tie vote in the Senate and occupies the White House. President Biden has the lowest approval rating in history with perhaps 70 percent of citizens believing the country is on the wrong track with inflation, gas and food prices and other afflictions the far left is trying to distract from with the Jan. 6th narrative – they have nothing else and that’s imploding. And, the president has financed Putin’s war in Ukraine by practically shutting down American oil production, wildly enriching Putin with high oil prices due to high demand – low supply while begging foreign tyrants to increase their production instead of flooding the market with American oil, thereby breaking Putin with low oil prices. Meanwhile, President Biden blames everyone and everything but himself and his policies for everything he touches going south.
There is much more to discuss, but to cut it short perhaps the citizenry has woken up to the wild over reach and real damage perpetrated by the far left nationwide.
Allan McNew, Beaumont
