Well. J Biden went to the pretend border. He'll cut back on crossings so it’s more "orderly." The illegal crossing, the drug cartels and all the rest. Bob Menendez says it’s racist.
When I was born there were 158 million people here. It's about doubled. If you are a politician and you lie daily it becomes a pseudo truth to too many.
How about moving to Venezuela, Bob, where Iran, Russia and China hold sway.
Bob’s family came here to get away from problems. But he's disrespectful to our and his home. Too bad Trump, warts and all, wasn’t reelected. It’s beautiful south of the border but La Raza Latins misused it, not I or my family. God bless America-USA version.
Randy Knapman, Banning
