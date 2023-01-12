Dear sir,
It’s amazing to me that anyone would vote to re-elect any of the present members of the Banning or Beaumont city councils. They represent the epitome of incompetency. To see the proof of that incompetency, you need to look no further than the chaotic traffic mess on Highland Springs Avenue. Traffic is snarled there every single day. Cars turning left on Second Street going north on Highland Springs block the intersection, causing backup almost back to Sun Lakes Boulevard. It also prevents cars from entering Sun Lakes Village.
On the other end, cars coming off the 10 freeway west ramp block the intersection of Highland Springs, backing up southbound traffic clear to Sixth Street and also blocking the traffic trying to enter the 10 freeway going west. This chaotic mess has been caused mostly by the stores in the Marketplace shopping center. What has the geniuses on both city councils done to help the situation? Of course they approved the building of hundreds of homes adjacent to Highland Springs. If that isn’t incompetency, I don’t know what you would call it.
What makes maters worse is there are things that should be done to provide some relief to the backup. Beaumont should add two ramps to the 10 freeway on Pennsylvania Avenue, repave and widen Pennsylvania Avenue, which now resembles a Third World road. In addition, they should build an underpass for the railroad tracks. These are items that should have been paid for when Beaumont authorized the building of the shopping center. They should be requiring the stores to pay their fair share.
Banning should continue Sun Lakes Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard. This would at least provide an alternate route to avoid the mess on Highland Springs, even if it is a bit out of the way.
Sincerely,
Leo G. Gagnon, Banning
