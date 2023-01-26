It seems that woe upon woe has cast a long shadow across California as mourners recover from the tragic loss of lives attributed to “gun violence” in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and our own Riverside County where deputy sheriffs, in separate incidents, gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives defending their selfless public service law enforcement duty.
It has been comforting to read the numerous sympathies and prayerful condolences of those responsible administrative officials who have offered comfort and support to the families who are deeply suffering unbearable sorrow and loss.
In 2019, an Apostolic Letter attributed to Divine revelation dedicated the third Sunday of January to the “Word of God” worship service that was instituted by numerous U.S. dioceses and parishes on Jan, 22, 2023, the Sunday that followed on the heels of the Jan. 21, Monterey Park massacre.
Many Christians understand the “Word of God” as being the Holy Scriptures of the Judeo-Christian Bible that once inspired public elementary school children to offer a simple prayer of grace for graham cookies and milk served during refreshment time from studies — “God is great, God is good, let us thank Him for our food.”
When accurately translated from the original manuscripts, the pages of the Bible flow with streams of living water not limited to history, military strategy, poetry, psalms, laws of conduct for government, recipes for blessed human relationships, and the Divine mystery of man being created in the image of a loving God — i.e. one God and Creator of an incredibly unique and diverse collective humanity.
How outrageous that the Bible is banned from the public education curriculum when it is the bulwark of the U.S. Constitution! Will America ever recapture the discipline and respect for authority and law that was once a cornerstone of public education?
The point is that guns are not the root of violence — spiritual depravity pulls the trigger on gun violence. The sacred Christian scriptures reveal the great controversy between good and evil, but the devil knows his time is short.
A modern technology parable wherein the devil and Jesus are inputting computer data is soothing – suddenly the devil’s screen goes blank while Jesus’ data remains perpetual and uplifting. “What,” exclaims the devil – “why is it that I have lost all my data and Jesus has retained all his files?” “The answer is very simple,” reverently proclaims a heavenly spirit – “Jesus Saves!”
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
