Winter Wish would like to thank the citizens of Beaumont, Cherry Valley, and the surrounding communities for your support of the 33rd year of Winter Wish. Winter Wish was started by the Beaumont Soroptimist 33 years ago serving one family in need.
This year, warm clothing, toys and some household needs (blankets and/or towels) were given to 699 children in 229 families that were selected to be recipients of Winter Wish gifts in 2022. Food, collected through the community food drive, was also given on distribution day.
Community groups and businesses to thank are as follows: Bank of Hemet, Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, Beaumont Cherry Valley Rec & Parks District, DRB Store, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Highland Springs Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, Pro Craft Construction, Blooming Lotus Hair Salon, the City of Beaumont, including their Transit Department, Police Dispatchers and the Citizen Volunteer Patrol, the communities of Altis of Beaumont, Fairway Canyon Community, Solera Oak Valley Greens, Four Seasons at Beaumont, and Highland Springs Country Club. The Pass Patchers Quilter’s Guild donated amazing quilts with matching toys or books. Hundreds of tags were selected to satisfy the wishes of children in our community. Donations were also received to purchase gifts and food.
Service groups donating to this project were, the Cherry Festival Association, Kiwanis Club of Beaumont, Lions Club of Beaumont, San Gorgonio Pass Rotary, the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary, and their Interact Club. The Beaumont/Banning Soroptimist International continually gives volunteer time and financial support.
Churches in our community helped to fulfill the wishes and needs of local families, Beaumont Presbyterian and St. Stephen’s Episcopal.
The following businesses displayed tags for their customers to choose from, Leah Larkin Law Offices, Huntress Innovations Salon, Wines Chiropractic & Wellness, Family Chiropractic Wellness Center, Cherry Valley Nails & Hair, Shear Wonders Salon & Day Spa, Coldwell Banker Kivett-Teeters and Beaumont Unified School.
Financial assistance came from Bank of Hemet, Cherry Valley Nursery and Landscape, Oak Valley Florist, Banning Beaumont Elks’ Lodge, Beaumont Presbyterian Church, Sensible Advisor, Steve Leach, Citrus Escrow Inc., BNI-Pass Area Business Builders, and numerous individuals for their donations. Also, a special recognition to Toscano’s Pizza, Do It Best Home Center, Beaumont Self Storage and Rod’s Bicycle Ministry.
A special thanks to Citizens Volunteers (CVPs) of the Beaumont Police Department, Domino’s Pizza – Beaumont and Johnny Russo’s - Banning
Winter Wish has developed into a unique, individualized community-wide all-volunteer effort of which we can all be proud.
Sincere thank you from,
Winter Wish Committee
