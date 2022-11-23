Nov. 20, 2022
I'm confused. Nearly 70 percent of Banning voters said NO to a 1.5 percent tax on our electric bill (to help maintain our parks), yet only 15 percent of you said NO to a 100 percent increase in our water/sewer bill? Remember the Prop 218 notice you all got in the mail? Hmmm...I guess not. So you all stopped a 1.5 percent increase, but OK’d the 100 percent increase, doubling our water and sewer bill. Seriously? Great job, neighbors. Remember this as your utility bills begin to climb in January; you could have stopped it, but chose not to.
I guess it really is true; we have exactly the government and community that we deserve.
Gary Hironimus, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.