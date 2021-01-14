During his presidency, Trump has abused the power of his office.
His actions have shredded the norms of our democratic institutions.
Trump once said, "Article 2 of the Constitution gives him the right to do whatever he wants."
Consequently, he politicized the Justice Department, solicited a foreign government to intervene in the 2020 presidential election on his behalf, and granted pardons to allies convicted of crimes.
Most recently, at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, President Trump incited his supporters to march on Capitol Hill.
He encouraged them to disrupt the U.S. Congress from certifying the votes of the Electoral College.
Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building, smashed in windows and vandalized the interior.
As a result of their actions, 5 people died and a number were injured.
Sadly, the Trump supporters believe his lies that he won the election. Instead of recognizing Biden as President-Elect, Trump has directed the filing of 60 frivolous lawsuits to overturn the results of the election that Biden won with 306 electoral votes and more then 7 million popular votes.
The courts have denied all the lawsuits because of their meritless claims.
But Trump, many House Republicans, a few Republican Senators, and the right-wing media have made up false claims that the election was stolen from him.
American democracy has faced threats before- Civil War, McCarthyism, and Watergate.
With President Trump's continuous actions to overturn the election, his latest action on Jan. 6 was the incitement of insurrection.
January 6 has been the Christian Feast of the Epiphany.
At this moment, our epiphany should be the realization that democracy was threatened by a president who wants to be a dictator.
For democracy to remain strong, we must vote for political leaders who follow the words of Matthew 5:16, "Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works..."
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
