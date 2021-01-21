It didn't take long for Gary Campanella to leap forward to embrace the Socialist's propoganda line that President Trump incited the Capitol riot; Campanella rarely comes forward with a thought of his own - invariably he recites the left wing anti-American position. The truth is that Trump, on camera, asked his supporters to "march peacefully' to the Capitol, no incitement there. Despite the plea, a despicable riot ensued and slowly but surely the criminal element in that crowd is being arrested and will pay the price for their actions.
On the other hand, where was Mr. Campanella's outrage when left wing mobs were attacking and burning buildings to the ground during the past Spring and Summer? Not a peep came from him - didn't he think that those actions constituted "insurrection"? No, obviously not - people like Kamala Harris actually, on camera, said those "peaceful" demonstrations were necessary and he was perfectly willing to buy in to that story since he didn't object to it.
Campenella said that Democracy has faced threats before; we have but Democracy as we know it today faces its greatest threat ever - its called survival. Right now, even before the inauguration, free speech is under attack. The so-called big tech companies now (yesterday -today) are closing down the platforms used by the conservative public to express their opinions. Why haven't we heard moral outrage from Mr. Campanella regarding their attack on free speech? Actually you never will because, like a parrot, he only uses the rhetoric of the Socialist Left!
Like it or not, we have to live with the consequences of the election. Hopefully, in two years, Mr. Campanella and the rest of the left wing supporters will have seen and recognized the cannibalism and attempted destruction of our country and will return to their senses by voting these Socialists out of office as we begin a return to normalcy.
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
