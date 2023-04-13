April 9, 2023
No one is above the law, not even a former U.S President. Donald J. Trump was indicted on 34 felony charges. During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump and his allies developed an illegal scheme to undermine the integrity of the 2016 Presidential election. In violation of campaign finance regulations, they paid off three individuals to keep them from going public about embarrassing information about Trump during his campaign. For his actions in the scheme Michael Cohen, Trump's lawyer, was sentenced to prison for three years. Trump, who was Co-Defendant 1 in the Cohen case, was never charged.
During his 2016 campaign, Trump often led his supporters in chanting "Lock Her Up" against Hillary Clinton. Recently, some of those Trump supporters who chanted said that it was only a joke. So shall we now continue with the joke and start chanting "Lock Him Up"?
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
