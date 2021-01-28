Last week, R.S. Bibbo wrote that it was only "socialist propaganda" that President Trump incited the Capitol riot.
Bibbo also stated,"no incitement there" because Trump asked his supporters to "march peacefully" to the Capitol.
Trump, however, contradicted those words when he urged his supporters to "fight much harder against bad people and show strength at the Capitol."
Trump also said, "When you catch someone in a fraud, you are allowed to go by very different rules." Lastly, he told them "to take back our country."
As the riot ensued, the mob began screaming, "Hang Mike Pence."
The rioters were radicalized Trump supporters who believe the election was stolen from Trump. Republican Senator Mitch McConnell said, "The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the President and other powerful people." Republican Representative Liz Cheney said, "The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of the attack. Everything that followed was his doing." As a result, the House of Representatives has impeached Trump a second time, charging him with Incitement of Insurrection.
It appears a segment of the Republican Party is listening to their extremist fringe element and trying to advance autocracy.
Marlene Doyle, Beaumont
