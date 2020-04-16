In these uncertain times, Carol’s Kitchen is immensely grateful for the generous support of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, Kids Cures, Hemet Lions Club and many others, as well as our generous community as we work together to feed the hungry across the San Gorgonio Pass.
We simply could not fulfill our mission without the help and donations from Morongo and other groups.
During the Coronavirus pandemic, Carol’s Kitchen has been distributing hundreds of sack lunches and bags filled with groceries each week to those in need from our locations in Banning, Beaumont and Cabazon as we altered our operations to adhere to social distancing orders from public health officials.
The economic impacts of this pandemic have disrupted the lives and livelihoods of residents all across the Pass and have caused Carol’s Kitchen to experience a dramatic increase in the number of families, adults and children we are serving.
As a result, donations and volunteers are now more important than ever to ensure that we can continue to distribute food to the hungry in our local area. To learn more about Carol’s Kitchen and how to help, please visit www.carolskitcheninc.org.
Carol’s Kitchen will continue to do everything we can to make sure men, women and children in our Pass communities do not go hungry during this ongoing health crisis.
Ann Blair
Vice President, Board of Directors, Carol’s Kitchen
