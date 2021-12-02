Dear Editor,
As a lifelong resident of the Pass area and a person who was born at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, I wholeheartedly support Measure H. We are very fortunate to have a local hospital where we can go in the case of an emergency or otherwise.
Personally, I have had various loved ones who have had life-threatening medical issues arise and they were taken to SGMH and then stabilized so they could be transferred to larger facilities who have the capacity to provide the advanced assistance they required.
The care they received at SGMH literally saved their lives. Some of the opposition that I have heard to Measure H is that since those individuals haven’t used the hospital, why should they pay for something they don’t need?
However, I would suggest that $5 per month to have the option of emergency treatment here is worth every dime. As inflation continues to plague our lives, this is a cost that won’t ever go up.
Five dollars per month to save your life, the life of your parent or grandparent; there are few investments that will reap as much benefit.
I ask you to please consider the importance of Measure H and the critical need of keeping the Emergency Room operating and continuing to save lives.
Amy Herr, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.