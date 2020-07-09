First, I would like to know how Mr. Heiss and “the city of Banning” feel about racism being a public health issue? Were the city officials not elected to represent the people of Banning and not to use their public office to express their personal opinions?
Secondly, you have taken the quotation from the American Academy of Pediatrics out of context.
I believe they were addressing the plight of our inner city youth and the neglect shown by local and state governments.
You can call this “racism” or “systemic neglect and abuse.”
In either case, it is the government to blame.
I, as many of my friends are residents of Banning and we don’t think so.
Especially, when all that Banning does is to issue a public proclamation.
This is little more than a mob mentality going along with what seem to be a popular sentiment expressed by a small radical element of our culture.
Don’t give in to that idea and don’t be a mindless parrot.
Do something about it in terms of actually creating programs designed to improve the poor education and nutrition that exists within poorer communities. Do something instead of pretending to be supportive.
The health issue is not of racist origin, but neglect of those who are not politically important and therefore vulnerable.
What other country you would like to live in “Mr Benning residents who are thinking we are so racist”? China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Mexico and so many others.
But, guess what: All those countries actually love their country and flag as well.
Articles and city governments who do what you did are just small groups trying to destroy our freedom, and try to put a wedge between us.
They don’t bring any solution, love or willingness to be one nation under God and simply do their job of representing the best interest of all people.
Instead they seem to believe denigration Mr. Hess.
I’m a naturalized U.S. citizen. I’m feel blessed many times over that my new country is the United States of America.
Please don’t feed us with poison in your negative articles. We need God and unity.
I actually agree that there is unequal use of resources by our local and state governments.
Many are very corrupt and actually prey upon the under privileged and poorer communities while telling them how abused they are under the guise of “systemic racism.”
Systemic racism cannot be proved because we have ample laws that state it is illegal. It can only be felt.
I cannot argue with what a person feels, but I can vote against city government officials who do nothing other than raise a false banner intended to incite rather than effect a solution.
Let’s celebrate the 4th of July and the heritage represented by our monuments. History is like a family: good, bad, and in between. We are all, hopefully, learning as we go.
Let’s celebrate all of us. How about starting with Dr. Martin Luther King’s plea…”be the best you can be.”
Ewa Lammeyer, Banning
