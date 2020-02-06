Dear editor,
Re: Impeachment case broken down
I think we use the terms “Republican” and “Democrat” way too much; these are party labels that collectively go back at least 160 years which do not always accurately reflect individual and group ideology and personal conviction. The parties are different creatures than what they were in 1960 and they are often now spoken of with a partisan sneer. However, “progressive”, “conservative”, socialist, “deep state” et all don’t quite cut it either so I have no other choice but to follow convention.
The calls for impeachment began almost immediately after Trump won the general election and before he had a chance to do anything at all in office. How’s that for fairness?
What eventually became the Muller Report originated with the Hillary campaign with collusion with the Obama administration. There were fraudulent applications submitted to the FISA court which were based on the fraudulent “Steele report” in order to spy on the Trump Campaign, and FBI director Jim Comey was a part of it. The Muller Report went nowhere because there was no evidence of what was alleged.
So, the impeachment allegations shifted from “Russian collusion” to allegations of Trump shaking down the new Ukrainian President.
House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi is too politically smart to have gone down the impeachment trail, but was intimidated into it by millennial socialists within the House Democrats and Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) allied organizations.
Contrary to precedent, the impeachment inquiry was announced long before the vote to do so, and the inquiry by precedent was to have been done in the open with the Judiciary committee but was improperly administrated by the Intelligence committee in virtual secrecy within Schiff’s Intelligence committee dungeon. Schiff did not allow the Republicans nor the President’s council to cross-examine Democratic witnesses nor to call their own witnesses. Schiff then leaked what he saw fit rather than release the testimony into the sunshine. It was an investigatory sham, so the President ceased to participate citing executive privilege. By precedent Schiff could have gone to court to in an effort to compel witnesses, but chose not to. Schiff also buried the Inspector General’s testimony as it probably blew his case out of the water.
Schiff’s case was almost entirely entirely based on hearsay. Schiff also refused to produce the so called “whistle blower” therefore signifying that like with the IG, it would torpedo his case.
The investigation was shifted back to the Judiciary committee – where it should have been all along, there was a little political theater of presenting Schiff’s witnesses for questions, there were focus groups about what charges the Articles should include. Then it was voted to send the Articles to the Senate. However, in spite of the claim that great haste was needed to wrap up the Impeachment and send the Articles to the Senate, Pelosi sat on them for a month.
While Pelosi repeatedly declared that “the President is not above the law” while glaringly failing to cite any section of any legal code allegedly violated Schiff was crowing about having overwhelming evidence that the President was guilty as charged.
Then, after the impeachment charges of “abuse of power” and “ obstruction of Congress” were received by the Senate, Schiff and Senate Minority Leader Schumer began pontificating about needing witnesses for the Senate trial. Where did Schiff’s “overwhelming evidence of guilt” disappear to?
So, Shiff and Schumer try to tie up the Senate for months on what should have previously been done by precedent in the full House of Representatives. The case for witnesses was voted down in the Senate on the 11th day of the trial as well as Schumer’s several motions. It is expected that that the President will be acquitted of the charges on Wednesday 2/5/20. The legal definition of acquitted is “not guilty” despite Pelosi’s bloviations to the contrary.
The writer of “Impeachment case broken down” had an indirect suggestion of which national “news” programs were more factual in their coverage.
I see them all as ideologically biased, differentiated by type and degree of rabid dogma and ideological hypocrisy. For example, the anchors of MSNBC and CNN are lower-haute bourgeoisie who denounce “the rich” and “corporations” while deriving their growing wealth from corporations. Paradoxically and ironically enough, Fox News may be the only major news outlet that has treated socialist Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard fairly.
To whatever degree journalistic description of political events may have been objective in the past, I fear objective journalism is largely dead at this point in time.
The relatively unfiltered viewing of every second of every day of the whole impeachment trial can be seen at C-span.org.
Allan McNew, Beaumont
